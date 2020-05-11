Joyce Sharp
Joyce Sharp

Greenwood - Joyce Marie Sharp, 84, of Greenwood, passed away May 10, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10:30am - 11:30am at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, followed by a service at 11:30am. Please respect the Covid 19 restrictions limiting public gatherings to 25 people and masks are preferred please. She will be laid to rest at Rest Haven Cemetery, Edinburgh, IN. For full obituary please visit www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
