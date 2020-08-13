1/1
Joyce Sink
1936 - 2020
Joyce Sink

Indianapolis - 83, passed away on August 12, 2020. Joyce was born September 5, 1936 in Peru, Indiana, to the late Homer C. and Mary L. Lennon Cripe, and moved to Flora, Indiana in early childhood. She graduated from Flora High School in 1954. She went on to attend Butler University graduating with a degree in elementary education.

Joyce met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Sink while in elementary school in Flora. Dick and Joyce were married at the First Christian Church in Flora on October 28, 1956. After completing two years at Butler University, Joyce accompanied Dick on his military assignments with the United States Air Force and upon their return to Indiana, she completed her degree. Dick preceded her in death December 31, 2016.

Joyce was a beloved and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She lived for her family and genuinely enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids compete in sports and perform in dance. Joyce and Dick were avid fans of Butler basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Joyce loved church and engaging in Bible studies. She had a kind heart toward all those she met. She was a life-long member of the Christian Church, most recently an active member of Geist Christian Church in Indianapolis.

Joyce is survived by sons, Daren Sink, Dan Sink (Rita); six grandchildren, Craig (Kelsey), Brandon (Annalisa), Connor, Hannah Marshall (Caleb), Nick and Nate; and one great-grandchild, Owen.

A private family funeral service will take place at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, Fishers. Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's honor to the Geist Christian Church. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
