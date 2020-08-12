1/1
Joyce Truster
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Truster

Carmel - Joyce Ann Truster, 58, of Carmel, IN passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born September 20, 1961 in Atlanta, GA , daughter of Thomas and Patricia Ann (Lewis) Thompson.

She was an employee of CNO Financial Group in Carmel.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Thompson.

Survivors include her daughter, Grace Ann Truster; mother, Pat Thompson; brother, Thomas Gregory Thompson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will take place Friday, August 14, 2002 at 2 pm in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, of which she was a member.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Joyce's complete obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to: Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Orchard Park Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bussell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved