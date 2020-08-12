Joyce Truster
Carmel - Joyce Ann Truster, 58, of Carmel, IN passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born September 20, 1961 in Atlanta, GA , daughter of Thomas and Patricia Ann (Lewis) Thompson.
She was an employee of CNO Financial Group in Carmel.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Thompson.
Survivors include her daughter, Grace Ann Truster; mother, Pat Thompson; brother, Thomas Gregory Thompson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will take place Friday, August 14, 2002 at 2 pm in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, of which she was a member.
