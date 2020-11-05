Joyce Turpen
Avon - Joyce Anne Turpen, 80, of Avon, passed away on November 3, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1940 in Evansville, IN to the late Wilburn and Hallie Bogan. Joyce was the owner of Joyce's Custom Design's for 32 years. She belonged to the Plainfield Christian Church, Golden Glowes, ABC Class, American Sewing Guild and the Westside Indy Sewing Club. Joyce loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, David Gentry; 2nd husband, James Turpen; brothers, Robert, William, Richard and Donald Bogan. Funeral services will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:30 pm in the Plainfield Christian Church (800 Dan Jones Road, Plainfield, IN 46168) where friends may visit from 9:30 am until time of service at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood, IN. Survivors include her son, Darren (Diane) Turpen; daughter, Michelle (David) Charboneau; son, Roger (Mindy) Turpen; brother, Jerry (Ann) Bogan; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren with one on the way! In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Camp Camby at iamcampcamby.org.www.hamptongentry.com