1/1
Joyce Turpen
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Turpen

Avon - Joyce Anne Turpen, 80, of Avon, passed away on November 3, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1940 in Evansville, IN to the late Wilburn and Hallie Bogan. Joyce was the owner of Joyce's Custom Design's for 32 years. She belonged to the Plainfield Christian Church, Golden Glowes, ABC Class, American Sewing Guild and the Westside Indy Sewing Club. Joyce loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, David Gentry; 2nd husband, James Turpen; brothers, Robert, William, Richard and Donald Bogan. Funeral services will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:30 pm in the Plainfield Christian Church (800 Dan Jones Road, Plainfield, IN 46168) where friends may visit from 9:30 am until time of service at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood, IN. Survivors include her son, Darren (Diane) Turpen; daughter, Michelle (David) Charboneau; son, Roger (Mindy) Turpen; brother, Jerry (Ann) Bogan; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren with one on the way! In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Camp Camby at iamcampcamby.org.www.hamptongentry.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:30 - 12:30 PM
Plainfield Christian Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
12:30 AM
Plainfield Christian Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Burial
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved