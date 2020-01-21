Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
4601 Emerson Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
4:30 PM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
4601 Emerson Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Mellor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Virginia (Watts) Mellor


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Virginia (Watts) Mellor Obituary
Joyce Virginia (Watts) Mellor

Indianapolis - 95 ½, of Carmel and Indianapolis, flew to heaven on January 15, 2020. Born May 11, 1924 in Lincoln, NE, to the late Louis Albert and Clara Watts, Joyce graduated in 1942 from Central High School, Omaha, NE. She graduated from Baptist Missionary Training School in Chicago in 1948 after which her beautiful contralto singing voice took her to Westminster Choir College where she met and fell in love with James N. Mellor. They married in 1951 and moved to Dallas, TX, then on to Norfolk, VA, El Dorado, AR, Cleveland, OH, Bloomington, IN, finally settling in Indianapolis in 1967. Jim and Joyce were blessed and very busy with four children along the way.

An early childhood education specialist, she began Co-op nursery schools throughout Indiana also teaching and co-directing the pre-school programs at First Baptist and Castleton United Methodist Churches from 1967-1977. She then became a realtor for Century 21 Gold Key, retiring in 1995.

Joyce was one of the most positive, loving and funny people you'd ever know. No one left her home unhugged, unfed or feeling down. She loved all people, entertaining, playing cards, traveling to see family, Elderhostel trips, attending the symphony and live theater, spoiling her grandchildren and making us all laugh. She was a docent for the Indianapolis Children's Museum for 18 years, a volunteer tutor at IPS Schools, and served in her church, St. Albans Episcopal Church in multiple capacities, especially loving singing in the choir, (directed by her husband, Jim).

We will honor and celebrate Joyce's life at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 4601 Emerson Ave., Indianapolis. on Sat., March 21, 2020, with visitation at 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:30 p.m. Dinner at the church will follow the service.

Joyce is survived and sorely missed by her children, Mindy Gronauer, James N. Mellor Jr. (Lauri), Lisa Nevola (Stan) and Meridith Anderson (Kevin); 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Joyce's husband, James N. Mellor; and a sister, Kay Houdersheldt, preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Albans Episcopal Church Music Dept. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -