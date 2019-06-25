Joyce Winner



Carmel - Joyce Alane Sipka Winner died on June 8, 2019 in Carmel, Indiana. She was born August 18, 1955 to Margaret Smatlak Sipka and Joseph Arnold Sipka in Warren, Ohio. She graduated with honors from Newton Falls High School in 1973. In 1977 she graduated with honors from Anderson (College) University.



Her greatest honor occurred on August 2, 1997 when she married the love of her life, James B. Winner (Jimmy). When she married Jimmy, Joyce believed she received a bonus gift - Jimmy's daughter, Megan Winner (Marcus). Megan (Eugene, OR) brought immense joy to Joyce's life. Joyce enjoyed their blossoming friendship and family bonds, and took great pride in seeing Megan's hard work make her dreams become a reality. She was grateful to Megan for allowing her to be a part of her life.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her father in law, James E. Winner, and her beloved, feisty Bichon, Lily. Joyce is survived by her siblings: Sue Sipka Roper (Ralph) from Carmel, Indiana; and Timothy Sipka (Chris) from Alma, Michigan. Joyce is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Special friends include cousin Karen Durica Roller and Mark Roller, Monika Nyby and Greg Hale, Audrey Nelson, Bruce and Jean Alfreds, Kathy Duncan, Cindi Webb, Karen Strege Anderson, Tammy Elser, and Sharon Zehr.



In lieu of flowers please make gifts to the Carmel Clay Public Library - West Branch (55 4th Avenue, Carmel, Indiana 46032). Make checks payable to CCPL - Joyce Winner Fund.



There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, July 6 at 12 pm, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (100 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN). Calling hours are 9 am - 12 pm, preceding the service.



Joyce's advice: "Please do not be sad, because now I am living in my heavenly home. If you feel a need to mourn me, I'd rather you do something for others. Choose to visit someone who needs a friend, or volunteer to help an agency or church that serves those in need. Your love and time can make a difference. My advice is this. Enjoy and savor every breath and every moment of the precious life you have been given. It is a gift."



Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 25, 2019