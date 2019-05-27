Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Juanita Burton Obituary
Juanita Burton, age 77, passed away on Sunday May 20, 2018 in Charlotte, NC. Born July 25, 1940 in Marysville, OH. Graduate of Marysville High School and Nursing School. Juanita loved reading and was an avid Carolina Panthers and OSU fan. Previous resident of Columbus, Dayton and Indianapolis. Preceded in death by husband, Paul James Burton. Survived by daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Tom O'Donnell; grandchildren, Kaitlin and Seamus O'Donnell. The family entrusted her funeral arrangements to the Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43206. Burial was held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity. To sign and view the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 27, 2019
