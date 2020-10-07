Juanita Cox
Indianapolis - 89, of Indianapolis, passed away October 4, 2020 at Community Hospital North. She was born April 25, 1931, in Bloomington, Indiana to the late Hobert and Estella Hazel Smith. Juanita graduated from Bloomington High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Health Physical Education and Recreation and Master's Degree from Indiana University in Guidance and Counseling; plus an endorsement in Special Education for mildly mentally handicapped from Butler University. Juanita retired after 21 years of teaching in Indiana schools, such as Crawfordsville High School, Westlane Junior High School and Arsenal Technical High School. She was an active member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, and former member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Alpha Delta Pi. Juanita also belonged to numerous bridge clubs and loved traveling with her husband.
Juanita is survived by her son, Michael Cox; daughter-in-law, Kim Cox; daughter, Carol Hughes; son-in-law, Don Hughes; three sisters, Doris Larsen of Tacoma, Washington, Phyllis (Robert) Payne of Naples, Florida, and Marilyn Pasbrig of St. Louis, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Smith of Troy, Ohio and Joyce Smith of Santa Cruz, California. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Dylan and Justin Hughes, and Claire and Zachary Cox. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry Alvin Smith, Kenneth Smith and Leonard Smith; and two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Pasbrig and Sherwood Larsen.
Burial will be a small private ceremony at Northminster Presbyterian Church on Monday, October 12, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com
