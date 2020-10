Juanita ElsnerIndianapolis - Juanita Elsner, 83, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 12, 2020.Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135.Juanita will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com