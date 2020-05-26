Juanita Evans Cody
Danville - Juanita Evans Cody, 97 of Danville, passed away May 23, 2020. She was a World War II Veteran in the Army Nurse Corps with a rank of 1st Lieutenant. Juanita was employed at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, working in supervision, nursing, and hospital administration for 33 years. She is survived by her son, Gomer Joe (Rita) Evans of Danville, two grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral service is at 12:00 pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Baker Funeral Home, Danville, with visitation to begin at 10:00 am. Private burial will be at Bethel Cemetery, Indianapolis. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Danville - Juanita Evans Cody, 97 of Danville, passed away May 23, 2020. She was a World War II Veteran in the Army Nurse Corps with a rank of 1st Lieutenant. Juanita was employed at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, working in supervision, nursing, and hospital administration for 33 years. She is survived by her son, Gomer Joe (Rita) Evans of Danville, two grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral service is at 12:00 pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Baker Funeral Home, Danville, with visitation to begin at 10:00 am. Private burial will be at Bethel Cemetery, Indianapolis. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020.