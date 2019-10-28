Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Juanita F. Morris


1945 - 2019
Juanita F. Morris Obituary
Juanita F. Morris

Indianapolis, IN - Juanita F. Morris died surrounded by her loved ones on Friday October 18, 2019, to be with the love of her life Sir Henry Weinersnitzel Morris. She was born July 23, 1945 in New Castle, Indiana.

She was the daughter of Dale H. Holmes and step-mother, Vida Holmes (now deceased), mother Elizabeth Doyle (deceased). She had 4 brothers, Ray, Melvin, Earl, and Billy Holmes (all deceased). She is survived by her 3 children; daughters, Tina Oaks, Chastity Smith (Matthew) and son, Ashley Morris (Jennifer); 10 granddaughters: Tia, Tiffany, Aiselyn, Alexis, Ashlyn, Abigayle, Megan, Morgan, Jessica, and Kallee, 3 grandsons: Brennan, Aaron and Cole, and 6 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law, Norma Holmes, Irene Gliwa (Richard) , Norma Brown; 2 nieces, Cynthia Pitts and Christinia Whorton; 4 nephews, Ralph, David, Michael and Duane Holmes; and her loving husband of 35 years, Darrell Morris.

She was a former EMT (WTFD) and retired from Exams Plus / EMSI after 22 years of service as a medical assistant/ examiner.

A visitation will be from 2:00-4:00pm with Gary Lain to be conducting the funeral service at 4:00pm, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street. She will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers make all donations to the Dallas-Fort Worth Dachshund Rescue Foundation, PO Box 1892, Colleyville, Texas 76034.

Many thanks to Dr. Platz, Dr. Paul Kraemer and Dr. Juan Pagan at Crestview Animal Hospital.

Love and miss all of you. Find my star above.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
