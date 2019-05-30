|
Juanita Kelly
Brownsburg - Juanita Rebecca "Becky" Kelly
of Brownsburg passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 with her loving husband at her side. She was born on January 12, 1952 in Pekin, Illinois to Fred and Elizabeth Corbett. Becky is survived by her husband of over 47 years, Greg Kelly; children Aimee (Jason) Brown, Nathan (Michele) Kelly and Erin (Matt) West. Becky was a graduate of Green Valley High School and was a devoted wife and mother. In later years, she worked numerous positions for the Brownsburg School Corporation, but her passion was always helping others. While her husband was in the Army, she was a member of the Officer's wives club and participated in charities as well as fund raising events both in Europe and the United States. While in Indianapolis, she was a leader in Bible Study Fellowship where she impacted untold numbers of women and children. Please join family members for a memorial service at 2pm on Sun. June 2 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Brownsburg. Flowers can be sent to the church. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019