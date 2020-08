Juanita Mae KolcheckCartersburg - Juanita Mae Kolcheck, 84 of Cartersburg, passed away on August 8, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Thursday August 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Funeral services will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery in Cartersburg. Please visit www.bakerfunerlservice.com to leave a condolence and view the full obituary.