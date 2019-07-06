Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Carmel
325 E. Carmel Dr.
Carmel, IN
Juanita Price


1928 - 2019
Juanita Price Obituary
Juanita Price

Kettle Island, KY - Juanita Price, 91, of Kettle Island, KY, passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019. She was born on June 21, 1928 in Kettle Island, KY to the late Clarence and Alice Defevers.

Juanita is survived by her children, Susan (Bruce) Bucksot, Michael Price, and Davey Price; grandchildren, Chris (Christie) Barker, Laurie Price, Josh Price, and Shanon Price; great grandchildren, Corey, Kyndra, Kyla, Zoe, Corben, Lily and Caleb; and niece, Belinda Smith. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Reed; daughter, Sheila Miller; and siblings, Gertrude, James, Taylor, Edward, and Jack.

Friends and family are invited to gather from 2:00pm until 4:00pm on Sunday July 7, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 6, 2019
