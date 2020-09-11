1/1
Indianapolis - Juanita Ross, 92, of Indianapolis, transitioned from labor to reward on the morning of September 2, 2020. She had been employed at RCA and was a member of Living Water Fellowship Church. She leaves to cherish her memory, children: Juan Harris (Reginia), Damone Hobbs, Wanda Young and Regina Merriweather (James); a very close and special niece, Anita McCormick-Peyton (Eric); sisters: Alta Mae Nixon, Vickie Lee and Pam (Charles); grandchildren: Rhonda Young, Timothy Young, Kimberly Outlaw (Steve), Sharon Merriweather, Candance Lowery (Ricky), Diamond Hobbs, Desmond Hobbs, James Merriweather, III, Joshua Merriweather and Bryan Tichenor (Malissa); 23 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends. The visitation is Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10am - 12pm with the Homegoing commencing promptly at 12pm at Living Water Fellowship Church, 2902 E. 46th Street. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
