Juanita Ross



Indianapolis - Juanita Ross, 92, of Indianapolis, transitioned from labor to reward on the morning of September 2, 2020. She had been employed at RCA and was a member of Living Water Fellowship Church. She leaves to cherish her memory, children: Juan Harris (Reginia), Damone Hobbs, Wanda Young and Regina Merriweather (James); a very close and special niece, Anita McCormick-Peyton (Eric); sisters: Alta Mae Nixon, Vickie Lee and Pam (Charles); grandchildren: Rhonda Young, Timothy Young, Kimberly Outlaw (Steve), Sharon Merriweather, Candance Lowery (Ricky), Diamond Hobbs, Desmond Hobbs, James Merriweather, III, Joshua Merriweather and Bryan Tichenor (Malissa); 23 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends. The visitation is Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10am - 12pm with the Homegoing commencing promptly at 12pm at Living Water Fellowship Church, 2902 E. 46th Street. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary.









