Juanita Tandy
Indianapolis - Age, 86. Passed away on April 22nd. Juanita leaves to cherish her loving memory, Bruce, Mark and Regina; 5 grandchildren, Terrance, Gabrielle, Ebony, Gracie, Heaven, Harper, Prince George V and the late Jarrod; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 16, 2020.