Juanita V. (Springer) Meko 97, of Carmel, IN, passed away June 14, 2019. Juanita was born in Sullivan, IN on December 18, 1921 to William and Thelma (Shore) Springer.
Juanita worked as a welder on a ship during WWII in Vancouver, Washington before coming back to Indianapolis where she worked in data processing and accounting for Allison's Division of General Motors.
She was the widow of Nick Meko and she was also preceded in death by her brothers; Richard and Charles Franklin Springer and a sister in law Lucy Springer and brother in law Richard Hanson. Juanita was a member of Chapel Rock Christian Church and the Red Hat Society Crimson Cuties.
Calling will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 10 am to Noon followed by the Funeral Service at Noon. Juanita is survived by her daughter Tana (Dennis Ogle) Meko, her grandchildren; Nikki Ledgerwood and Ross (Christy) Ledgerwood, and her great grandchildren; Abigail and Harper Ledgerwood and siblings; David Springer, Phillip (Mary Kay) Springer and Paula Hanson and several nieces and nephews. A private burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Chapel Rock Christian Church C/O The Crusade Class in Juanita's memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019