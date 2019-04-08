Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith East
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. East

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith A. East Obituary
Judith A. East

Indianapolis -

Judith A. East, 80, Indianapolis, passed away on April 5th, 2019. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.



Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bernie East, children, Tim (Jenni), Tom (Shawn), and Tammy (Mike) Hanley. Grandchildren, Josh, Lauren (Smith), Savannah (Solgere), Audrey, Tony, and Joe. Great Grandchild, Remy.



Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Monday, April 8th and Tuesday, April 9th from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Jude Catholic Church followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.