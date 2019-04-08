|
|
Judith A. East
Indianapolis -
Judith A. East, 80, Indianapolis, passed away on April 5th, 2019. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.
Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bernie East, children, Tim (Jenni), Tom (Shawn), and Tammy (Mike) Hanley. Grandchildren, Josh, Lauren (Smith), Savannah (Solgere), Audrey, Tony, and Joe. Great Grandchild, Remy.
Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Monday, April 8th and Tuesday, April 9th from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Jude Catholic Church followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019