Judith A. Fulkerson
Fishers - Judith Hunt Fulkerson, 81, was born November 18th, 1938, in Indianapolis to James and Alma Vonderau Hunt. A non-smoker, she was diagnosed in April 2019 with stage 4 lung cancer. Judy attended School 68 and graduated from Howe High School in 1956. In 1960 she graduated from Hanover College where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. Judy worked as a secretary at Eli Lilly until moving to the Los Angeles area in 1962. There she worked as a secretary at North American Aviation, where she met her husband, Harry Fulkerson. They were married in 1963. Daughter, Beth, was born in Torrance, CA. They later moved to Ohio, living in Columbus, where son Keith was born, Greenville and Findlay. She worked as a substitute teacher and learning disabilities tutor in Greenville and Findlay and a personnel coordinator in Findlay. After Harry died in 1997, she moved to Fishers in 1998. She sang in a women's barbershop chorus in Findlay, OH and with White River Sound Chorus of Indianapolis for over 10 years. Judy loved reading and all kinds of word puzzles. She also loved to play bridge, being a fairly average player with rare streaks of brilliance. She's survived by her daughter Beth Fulkerson and her husband Joshua Kellman, of Wilmette, IL; son, Keith Fulkerson, of Acworth, GA; grandchildren, Mia and Simon Kellman both of Wilmette, IL; sister Natalie Lisby and brother-in-law Ron Lisby of Fishers; brother James Hunt and brother-in-law Dennis Fulkerson, both of Indianapolis.
Memorial contributions can be made to Cornerstone Lutheran Church - Carmel or the Hamilton County Humane Society.
Visitation will be held at Cornerstone Lutheran Church - 4850 E. Main St., Carmel, Indiana 46033 on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10-11AM with funeral services to begin at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Washington Park East Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020