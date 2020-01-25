|
|
Judith "Judy" A. Havens
Avon IN - Judith "Judy" A. Havens, 76, passed away January 24, 2020. She was an Administrative Assistant for NAPA Balkamp. She was also a member of the Avon Parkside Church of the Nazarene where she was a board member, a Children's Sunday School Teacher and founded and operated the God's Will Thrift Shop. She is preceded in death by her Brother, Ted Schabel and Sandra Schabel. She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Havens; daughters, Sandy (Kent) Dickerson and Nancy Cooley; sisters, Lola (Rob) Smith, Pam Downey and Rachel (Paul) Williams; brothers, Tom (Eileene), Bill (Cindy), Jim and Jack Schabel; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Monday January 27, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon. Services will be 10am Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foudation. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020