Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
For more information about
Judith Havens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
View Map
Judith A. "Judy" Havens


1944 - 2020
Judith A. "Judy" Havens Obituary
Judith "Judy" A. Havens

Avon IN - Judith "Judy" A. Havens, 76, passed away January 24, 2020. She was an Administrative Assistant for NAPA Balkamp. She was also a member of the Avon Parkside Church of the Nazarene where she was a board member, a Children's Sunday School Teacher and founded and operated the God's Will Thrift Shop. She is preceded in death by her Brother, Ted Schabel and Sandra Schabel. She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Havens; daughters, Sandy (Kent) Dickerson and Nancy Cooley; sisters, Lola (Rob) Smith, Pam Downey and Rachel (Paul) Williams; brothers, Tom (Eileene), Bill (Cindy), Jim and Jack Schabel; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Monday January 27, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon. Services will be 10am Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foudation. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
