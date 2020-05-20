Judith A. Myers
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Judith Myers, age 92, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away surrounded by her family. Judy was a true Angel on Earth, as she was born to Henry and Rachel Angel in March 1928, in Shelburn, IN. On a fateful day in 1947, she met Harry Myers. He promised to "show her the world", and they married two years later. Harry and Judy visited 5 continents and all 50 states before celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary, prior to Harry's passing.
Judy and Harry's immediate family includes their three children: Cathy, Phillip and Elizabeth; along with their spouses, Keith, Susy and George; their grandchildren: Kelly, Gavin, Kolby and Allison, along with their spouses/future spouses Jason, Angie, Michelle and Matt; and their great-grandchildren Madison, Landon, Baby Myers (due in June), Noah, Henry, and Sofia. Judy is survived by three sisters: Melba, Mary and Rachel; one brother-in-law, Russell; as well many nieces and nephews too numerous to list, but not forgotten.
She is now reunited with her husband and love of her life, Harry. She is predeceased by both parents, one sister, Jeanne, two brothers-in-law, Harley and Richard. Judy loved to spend hours researching genealogy, to travel, to paint, to garden, and to mow the lawn. Her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Judy became a member of the DAR in 2016.
Judy began working in the 1940's as a secretary and as a hand model. She was a homemaker, loving mother, and Sunday School teacher at Lawrence United Methodist Church. She was the Vice-President of both Myers Landscape Company, and Myers Construction Company, which developed both the Country Lakes Estates and Pine Knoll subdivisions in Noblesville, IN.
Judy was known for her quick wit, and her loving and compassionate spirit. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses at Compassus Indianapolis Hospice Care.
There will be no visitation or funeral at this time, but there will be a Celebration of Life Party to be held in the Fall of 2020. No flowers are necessary, but if desired, please direct them to a first responder or health care worker at a local hospital. Honorary donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Wounded Warriors, a local food bank, or Meals on Wheels America. Online condolences can be posted at the Flanner Buchanan website.
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Judith Myers, age 92, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away surrounded by her family. Judy was a true Angel on Earth, as she was born to Henry and Rachel Angel in March 1928, in Shelburn, IN. On a fateful day in 1947, she met Harry Myers. He promised to "show her the world", and they married two years later. Harry and Judy visited 5 continents and all 50 states before celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary, prior to Harry's passing.
Judy and Harry's immediate family includes their three children: Cathy, Phillip and Elizabeth; along with their spouses, Keith, Susy and George; their grandchildren: Kelly, Gavin, Kolby and Allison, along with their spouses/future spouses Jason, Angie, Michelle and Matt; and their great-grandchildren Madison, Landon, Baby Myers (due in June), Noah, Henry, and Sofia. Judy is survived by three sisters: Melba, Mary and Rachel; one brother-in-law, Russell; as well many nieces and nephews too numerous to list, but not forgotten.
She is now reunited with her husband and love of her life, Harry. She is predeceased by both parents, one sister, Jeanne, two brothers-in-law, Harley and Richard. Judy loved to spend hours researching genealogy, to travel, to paint, to garden, and to mow the lawn. Her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Judy became a member of the DAR in 2016.
Judy began working in the 1940's as a secretary and as a hand model. She was a homemaker, loving mother, and Sunday School teacher at Lawrence United Methodist Church. She was the Vice-President of both Myers Landscape Company, and Myers Construction Company, which developed both the Country Lakes Estates and Pine Knoll subdivisions in Noblesville, IN.
Judy was known for her quick wit, and her loving and compassionate spirit. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses at Compassus Indianapolis Hospice Care.
There will be no visitation or funeral at this time, but there will be a Celebration of Life Party to be held in the Fall of 2020. No flowers are necessary, but if desired, please direct them to a first responder or health care worker at a local hospital. Honorary donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Wounded Warriors, a local food bank, or Meals on Wheels America. Online condolences can be posted at the Flanner Buchanan website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 24, 2020.