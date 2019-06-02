|
|
Judith A. "Judy" Pottenger
Zionsville - Judith A. "Judy" Pottenger, Zionsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28 at the age of 91. Judy was born and lived in Indianapolis most of her life but enjoyed living near family in Zionsville for the last 8 years. Judy is survived by her husband, Dwight, daughter Betsy (Michal) Howden, 2 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Zionsville Meadows Chapel, 675 S. Ford Rd, Zionsville on Monday June 3 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm with services beginning at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zionsville Presbyterian Church, 4775 W. 116th Street, Zionsville, IN, www.zpc.org or Outreach, hope for homeless youth, https://www.outreachindiana.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Flanner Buchanan - Zionsville.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019