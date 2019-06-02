Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Zionsville Meadows Chapel
675 S. Ford Rd
Zionsville, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:30 PM
Zionsville Meadows Chapel
675 S. Ford Rd
Zionsville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Pottenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. "Judy" Pottenger


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith A. "Judy" Pottenger Obituary
Judith A. "Judy" Pottenger

Zionsville - Judith A. "Judy" Pottenger, Zionsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28 at the age of 91. Judy was born and lived in Indianapolis most of her life but enjoyed living near family in Zionsville for the last 8 years. Judy is survived by her husband, Dwight, daughter Betsy (Michal) Howden, 2 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Zionsville Meadows Chapel, 675 S. Ford Rd, Zionsville on Monday June 3 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm with services beginning at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zionsville Presbyterian Church, 4775 W. 116th Street, Zionsville, IN, www.zpc.org or Outreach, hope for homeless youth, https://www.outreachindiana.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Flanner Buchanan - Zionsville.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.