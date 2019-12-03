Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Judith Ann (Woolston) Buck

Judith Ann (Woolston) Buck Obituary
Judith Ann (Woolston) Buck

Noblesville, IN - 79, passed away unexpectantly on Nov 30th surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born June 19th, 1940, in Gibson County, to Ennes and Ruby Woolston. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Jason Bradley Buck. She is survived by her children, Leslie (Mark) Wilson of Carmel, Brett (Becky) Buck of Middletown, and Lori (Rick) Goddard of Fishers; grandchildren - Hali Buck, Abby (Brett) Shipley, Logan (Shelley) Buck, Carson Buck, Andrew Buck, James (Sarah) Goddard and David Goddard and great-grandchildren - Addison Shipley and Knox Shipley.

Services will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Indianapolis, on Monday, Dec 9th at 12:30 PM. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 12:30 on the day of the service. Burial to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be made at https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/judith-ann-woolston-buck/.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
