1/1
Judith Ann "Judy" Dilk
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann "Judy" Dilk

Indianapolis - 82, was called to her heavenly home November 29, 2020, with her family by her side. Judy was born March 27, 1938 to the late William and Grace Hardesty. Judy was loved by all who knew her. Her jovial spirit was unmatched. She was a retired dental hygienist, graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry, life-long learner, reader, curious traveler, Colts fan, hugger and a mother to many. She was an active and longtime member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, Golden Shepherds, breakfast club, Bunko and birthday brunch crew members, retired traveler, volunteer, and remained connected to friends from her alma mater Warren Central High School Class of 1956.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Franklin Central Christian Church, 4100 S. Franklin Rd.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Debra Girard (Rich); two granddaughters, Brooke Heffernan (Matt) and Danielle Mitchell (Roger); five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Pat Lasley (late husband Donald) and William Hardesty (Sue); three nieces and one nephew. Judy's son, Douglas Dilk, preceded her in death. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's honor to the American Cancer Society and/or Wheeler Mission Ministries. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Franklin Central Christian Church
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
02:00 PM
Franklin Central Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved