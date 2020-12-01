Judith Ann "Judy" Dilk
Indianapolis - 82, was called to her heavenly home November 29, 2020, with her family by her side. Judy was born March 27, 1938 to the late William and Grace Hardesty. Judy was loved by all who knew her. Her jovial spirit was unmatched. She was a retired dental hygienist, graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry, life-long learner, reader, curious traveler, Colts fan, hugger and a mother to many. She was an active and longtime member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, Golden Shepherds, breakfast club, Bunko and birthday brunch crew members, retired traveler, volunteer, and remained connected to friends from her alma mater Warren Central High School Class of 1956.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Franklin Central Christian Church, 4100 S. Franklin Rd.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Debra Girard (Rich); two granddaughters, Brooke Heffernan (Matt) and Danielle Mitchell (Roger); five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Pat Lasley (late husband Donald) and William Hardesty (Sue); three nieces and one nephew. Judy's son, Douglas Dilk, preceded her in death. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's honor to the American Cancer Society
and/or Wheeler Mission Ministries.
.