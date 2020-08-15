Judith Ann Distel Morris



April 3 1943 - July 12, 2020



This loving Mother, sister and friend was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She died peacefully in her own home in Naples Florida. "Daddy's Little Girl" lived her life to the fullest and left us with many great memories. She will be remembered for her easy laugh, love for entertaining, dancing, racing of all kinds, but mostly for her beautiful heart and soul. She was quick to listen and encourage, or offer a helping hand. So many of her fellow workers and friends called her Mom. She is survived by the love of her life, her granddaughter Jaime Ann, her brother David Distel, children Randy Willis, Alora McAlister, Jimmy Morris and Julie Morris. And of course her long time companion Barney, her cat. The celebration of her life will be in Indianapolis on Sunday September 20th at 2pm. Friends are welcome to attend.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store