G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Judith Ann Hobbs


1942 - 2020
Judith Ann Hobbs Obituary
Judith Ann Hobbs

Greenwood - Judith Ann Hobbs, 77, of Greenwood, passed away on March 5, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1942 in Indianapolis, IN to Francis and Anice (McCart) Poland.

Judy was a 1960 graduate of Southport High School. She loved her family and beloved dogs.

Judy was the beloved wife, of 59 years, to James R. Hobbs; mother of Jim (Marta) Hobbs, Mike (Ashley) Hobbs and Randy (Judy) Hobbs. She is also survived by six grandchildren; and sisters, Terri Miller and Lori Schafer.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Judy will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
