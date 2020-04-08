|
Judith (Judy) Ann Leisure
Judith (Judy) Ann Leisure, 78 a lifelong Rush County resident, passed away on April 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Private Graveside Services will be held at Hannegan Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Judy. Memorial contributions may be made to Hannegan Christian Church or the Sheehan Cancer Center. Moster Mortuary in Rushville, IN is entrusted to the services of Judy.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020