Judith "Sharon" Ann May
Greenwood - Judith "Sharon" Ann May of Greenwood, Indiana, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 8, 2019 following a yearlong fight against cancer. Judy was born August 26, 1940 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Margaret (Smerdel) Finley and retired IFD Battalion Chief James Finley. She is also preceded in death by her sister Margot Palamara.
Judy was a 1958 graduate of Sacred Heart High School and attended Marian College. She enjoyed careers as a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines, staff in the Indiana House of Representatives, co-owner of Stump Sisters meat stand in the City Market, working with her husband at May and Company Inc., and owner of Naptown Realty.
Judy was the original soccer/scout mom to four sons, was an avid golfer (scoring a hole-in-one), enjoyed playing bridge, and faithfully attended Emmanuel Church in Greenwood. Most of all, Judy, a.k.a. "Granny", loved spending time golfing and traveling with her loving husband and extended family.
Taking each grandchild on a special trip to Disney World for their 5th birthday was one of her fondest family legacies. Judy is survived by her husband Lawrence May, sons Thomas Kern (Maria), James Kern (Patty), Michael Kern (Jill), Kevin Kern (Tara), stepdaughter Kari May, sister Kathy Evans (Frank) and twelve grandchildren.
A celebration of Judy's loving, inclusive, optimistic, inquisitive, and spiritual outlook on life will take place at Forrest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 South State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana on Saturday October 5th, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm with a service at 3:00 pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019