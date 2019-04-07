|
Judith Ann Van Denbark
Dothan - Judith Ann Van Denbark, a resident of Dothan, formerly of Noblesville, IN, passed away at a local hospital. She was 74.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Kocsis officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1-2 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, PO Box 1045, Dothan, AL 36302.
Mrs. Van Denbark was born on February 17, 1945 in Champaign, IL and resided in Indianapolis the early years of her life. She graduated from George Washington High School in 1963. Judith received her degrees, Bachelors, Masters, and Educational Specialist Degree, from Indiana University. Mrs. Van Denbark truly had a passion to teach children and her children loved her. She worked in education for over 40 years, until her retirement in 2007. She resided in Noblesville, Indiana until moving to Dothan in 2015. She was a huge animal lover and she loved birds and flowers. Mrs. Van Denbark was very community and civic minded.
Mrs. Van Denbark was preceded in death by her angel baby grandson, Carter Noel Johnson, her angel baby nephew, Jason Van Denbark, and by her parents, Charles and Margaret Theamann.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Roger Van Denbark; her daughter, Alicia (Jeff) Johnson; her son, Shane Van Denbark and his fiancé, Tammy Provence; her 6 grandchildren, Jack and Mark Johnson, Zachary Van Denbark, Jaxsen Van Denbark, Shane Van Denbark, Jr., and Isabelle Van Denbark; her brother-in-law, Marc (Patti) Van Denbark; her sister, Donna (Darryl) Becktel; her nieces and nephews, David (Jean) Becktel, Amy N. (Richard) Huntley, Joshua (Amy K.) Becktel, Chad (Julie) Van Denbark, and Julie Van Denbark.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019