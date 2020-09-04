Judith Ann Williams



Speedway - Judy was born on October 19, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois. Judy graduated from Shortridge High School in 1955 and William Woods College in 1957. She mainly worked for her brother as a bookkeeper and saleswoman for Old Bob's on Rockville Road.



She was a resident of Speedway, Indiana for over forty years. Judy loved her neighborhood and the many friends she made there.



Judy was very loyal and loving to her sister and brother and seven nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother Ron (Shirley) Williams; sister Kathy (Bob) Mitchell; and seven nieces and nephews Charles (Wilma) Williams, Josh Williams, Caitlin (Matt) VanKersen, Don (Laura) Mitchell, Deb (Scott) Ransburg, Jane Mitchell, and Jeff (Amy) Mitchell. She is also survived by 9 great nieces and nephews. Judy is also leaving behind her beloved dog Taylor.



Her family loved her for her caring, humor, loyalty, and sweetness.



She is preceded in death by her parents Cathrene and Charles Williams.



The family is most appreciative for the love and care given by House Calls for Seniors at Eskenazi Hospital and Hancock Regional Hospital Hospice Care.



A Memorial Service will be held later in her honor.



Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store