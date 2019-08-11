|
|
Judith C. Smith "Judy"
Plainfield - Judith C. Smith "Judy", 80, of Plainfield, passed away on August 7, 2019. She was born in Washington, PA on June 28, 1939 to the late Gerald Duvall and Ellen (Jim) Harper. Judy was a loving wife of 60 years and a dedicated homemaker to her family. Judy loved having family gatherings. Being with her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren was her life. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Janice Kneeland and a grandchild, Erin Smith. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Survivors include her loving husband, Clyde Smith; daughter, Michelle (Larry) Sharp; sons, Darrin (Ann) and Andrew (Kelly) Smith; daughter, Leanne (Richard) Moore; step-sister, Judy K. Smith; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren with 2 on the way!www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019