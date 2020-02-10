|
Judith Carol (Soladine) Thorpe
INDIANAPOLIS - Judith Carol (Soladine) Thorpe, 85, loving wife and mother, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Judy was born on December 16, 1934 to Carl and Ethel (Blase) Soladine. She married Harris M. Thorpe on September 25, 1954 and had three children, H. Allen (Denyse) Thorpe, Jill (Marc) Kirchoff and Mark (Jean Ann) Thorpe.
She graduated from Decatur Central in 1952 and was a lifelong homemaker and resident of Decatur Township. Judy was involved in many activities over the years: 4-H, DCHS Class Officer, Honored Queen of Mooresville Job's Daughters, President of Camby Women's Club, President of DeMolay Mother's Club, Secretary of DCHS Alumni Association, member of Decatur Quilt Club, Mid-Hoosier Model A Ford Club, Camby Community Church and former member at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and Valley Mills Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, 3 children, 3 grandchildren (Jonathan Kirchoff, Julia Thorpe and Jessie Kirchoff), siblings (Keith Soladine, Jennifer Shelley, John Soladine and Kim Soladine). She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township. The funeral service will be on Thursday, February 13 at 10 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township. Judy will be laid to rest at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020