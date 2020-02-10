Services
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Thorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Carol (Soladine) Thorpe


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Carol (Soladine) Thorpe Obituary
Judith Carol (Soladine) Thorpe

INDIANAPOLIS - Judith Carol (Soladine) Thorpe, 85, loving wife and mother, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Judy was born on December 16, 1934 to Carl and Ethel (Blase) Soladine. She married Harris M. Thorpe on September 25, 1954 and had three children, H. Allen (Denyse) Thorpe, Jill (Marc) Kirchoff and Mark (Jean Ann) Thorpe.

She graduated from Decatur Central in 1952 and was a lifelong homemaker and resident of Decatur Township. Judy was involved in many activities over the years: 4-H, DCHS Class Officer, Honored Queen of Mooresville Job's Daughters, President of Camby Women's Club, President of DeMolay Mother's Club, Secretary of DCHS Alumni Association, member of Decatur Quilt Club, Mid-Hoosier Model A Ford Club, Camby Community Church and former member at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and Valley Mills Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, 3 children, 3 grandchildren (Jonathan Kirchoff, Julia Thorpe and Jessie Kirchoff), siblings (Keith Soladine, Jennifer Shelley, John Soladine and Kim Soladine). She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township. The funeral service will be on Thursday, February 13 at 10 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township. Judy will be laid to rest at Washington Park North Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to The . www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -