Judith Cox Lentz Hoog
Carmel - Passed away at home on June 30, 2019. She was born March 13, 1938 to Lester and Laura Perkins Cox. Judy graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1956 and Stephens College in 1958. She married the Rev. C. Lowell Lentz on December 23, 1958, and soon thereafter, moved to New Jersey where Lowell was an assistant minister at the First Presbyterian Church in Millville, and where their son Nelsen was born. They returned to Indianapolis where Judy cared for Lowell until his death from M.S. in 1966. During this time, she also worked as a Weekday Religious Education teacher. Judy married the Rev. George H. Hoog December 15, 1967 with whom she shared a rich and loving life for nearly 45 years. Although Judy spent many years in the Indianapolis area, as a dedicated pastor's wife, she enjoyed and embraced her time living in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Arizona, and Florida, easily making new friends and always helping with ongoing church activities. In retirement years, Judy and George enjoyed traveling together, particularly to Europe. She was a community volunteer and a member of the International Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood. Judy loved and cared deeply for her family, which included providing faithful, loving care for Lowell and George through extended illnesses.
Survivors include her son, Nelsen Lentz (Jackie), grandchildren, Caitlin Papa (Chris), William Lentz, great grandson, Jonathan Papa, and step-daughter, Dr. Sharon Hoog (Ken Remenschneider); sister, Sylvia Barr (Ken), and brothers, Bruce Cox (Susie), and Gary Cox; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Visitation will be in the church parlor beginning at 10:00am to 11:30am with services following at 11:30am in the sanctuary. A private burial will follow the service at Little Eagle Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019