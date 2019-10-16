Services
Judith Davis Obituary
Judith Davis

Indianapolis - Judith Ann "Judy" Davis, 84, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Bloomington. She was born on July 16, 1935 in Hannibal, MO the daughter of James M. and Zelma Geraldine (Gibbons) Cupp.

Judy graduated in 1953 from Qunicy High School in Quincy, IL, and attended Quincy Business College. She married Ralph C. Davis on April 14, 1976 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Judy was an Executive Secretary for Reinsurance at American United Life Insurance Company in Indianapolis for 25 years at the Fall Creek and Downtown Office before retiring in 1997.

She was a member of the MCL Monday Thursday Bridge group also the Second Presbyterian monthly Bridge group. she enjoyed boating, golfing, tennis, playing bridge, cooking and entertaining, she loved her animals, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Andrea Lynn Kirsop; her son James M. (DeeAnn) Smith both of Bloomington; a step daughter, Debbie (Neal) Garab; two step sons, John Davis and Chuck Davis; eight grandchildren, Amanda Kirsop, Liz Kirsop, Cole Garab, Allie Garab, Jessie Davis, Bradley Davis, Lindsey Davis and Kim Davis; three great grandchildren; one step sister, Nancy (Skip) Kimberly; one step brother, Bob (Denise) Tribble; and several nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Ralph Davis and a brother Steven Cupp.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Allen Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Remember
