Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
7355 S State Road 109
Knightstown, IN 46148
(765) 345-7400
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
7355 S State Road 109
Knightstown, IN 46148
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
7355 S State Road 109
Knightstown, IN 46148
Judith "Judy" Lynn Dunsmore, 70, of Knightstown, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA following a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born on July 1, 1948 in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of the late Robert F. and Mary Jane Feigel.

A graduate of Huntington High School, where she was Valedictorian, Judy attended Ball State University where she studied English Literature. She went on to pursue her passion for teaching by earning a Master's in Education, also from Ball State University. She taught for over 30 years at New Castle High School, Knightstown High School, and the Culver Girls' Academy. Teaching was her calling, and she cherished each day in the classroom.

She is survived by family members who will cherish her memory, including her husband of over 46 years, E. Edward Dunsmore; two daughters: Jessica Dunsmore Turco (husband Scott Turco) of Winchester, MA, Sarah Hamilton-Dunsmore (wife Megan Hamilton-Dunsmore) of Durham, NC; three grandchildren: Edward Dunsmore Turco, Thomas Vincent Turco, and Anna Garden Turco, all of Winchester MA; the excited anticipation of future grandchildren who will be blessed with stories of her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Feigel.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Hinsey-Brown Funeral Home Knightstown Chapel, and funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., with dear friend and Reverend Thomas Steffen officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cove Cemetery in Knightstown. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Knightstown Public Library. You may share a condolence or memory of Judy at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 26, 2019
