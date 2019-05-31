Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Armbruster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith E. "Judy" Armbruster


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith E. "Judy" Armbruster Obituary
Judith E. "Judy" Armbruster

Indianapolis - Judith E. "Judy" Armbruster, 79, of Indianapolis passed away on May 27, 2019.Judy worked in fabrics. Her favorite job was in shipping and receiving. Judy enjoyed working at Zayre, Michaels, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Hobby Lobby.Her many interests include gardening and keeping an organized home. Judy was an excellent seamstress and for years she enjoyed ballroom skating. Her best love was going to church to play the bells and singing in the choir.Judy is preceded in death by her loving, husband James Armbruster. She is survived by her children, Wade Rushton (Kelly), Ric Rushton (Kimberly), Robin Rushton Ragsdale (Randy) and Stacy Rushton Turner (Kat); 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service will take place 2:00pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019, with visitation from 1:00-2:00pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now