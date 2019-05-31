|
|
Judith E. "Judy" Armbruster
Indianapolis - Judith E. "Judy" Armbruster, 79, of Indianapolis passed away on May 27, 2019.Judy worked in fabrics. Her favorite job was in shipping and receiving. Judy enjoyed working at Zayre, Michaels, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Hobby Lobby.Her many interests include gardening and keeping an organized home. Judy was an excellent seamstress and for years she enjoyed ballroom skating. Her best love was going to church to play the bells and singing in the choir.Judy is preceded in death by her loving, husband James Armbruster. She is survived by her children, Wade Rushton (Kelly), Ric Rushton (Kimberly), Robin Rushton Ragsdale (Randy) and Stacy Rushton Turner (Kat); 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service will take place 2:00pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019, with visitation from 1:00-2:00pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 31, 2019