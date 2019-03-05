|
|
Judith Ellen Frommeyer
Indianapolis - Judith Ellen Frommeyer, 81, Indianapolis, passed away March 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Ellen, sister, Donna, niece, Ann, and brother, Terry. Survivors include her daughters, Emily (Bob), Beth (Alok), granddaughter, Riley, and great nephew, Nick Winter. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church. A service will be held Thursday at 1:30pm at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Our Lady Chapel), 9700 Allisonville Rd. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Luke Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019