Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Our Lady Chapel)
9700 Allisonville Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Frommeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ellen Frommeyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Ellen Frommeyer Obituary
Judith Ellen Frommeyer

Indianapolis - Judith Ellen Frommeyer, 81, Indianapolis, passed away March 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Ellen, sister, Donna, niece, Ann, and brother, Terry. Survivors include her daughters, Emily (Bob), Beth (Alok), granddaughter, Riley, and great nephew, Nick Winter. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church. A service will be held Thursday at 1:30pm at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Our Lady Chapel), 9700 Allisonville Rd. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Luke Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now