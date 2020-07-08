1/1
Judith Feigert
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Feigert

Brownsburg - On June 6th, 2020, Judith "Judy" Ann (Dekemper) Feigert passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her closest family. She was 74 years old. Born in Dubois Indiana on the fourth of July in 1946, Judy moved to Indianapolis to earn her bachelor's degree from Marian College ('68), followed by her master's degree from Purdue University. Judy spent over thirty years serving in the Mathematics Department at Arsenal Technical High School, where she made a difference in countless lives across her adopted home city. Judy goes on now to join her husband, Pete, and parents. She leaves behind her son and his wife (Paul and Meagen Feigert), two devoted sisters (Roberta "Bobbie" Dekemper and Marilyn Schnurr), four nieces and nephews and their five children. She will be deeply missed. Judy asked to be cremated. She did not want a memorial service. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Indianapolis in her memory. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved