Judith Feigert
Brownsburg - On June 6th, 2020, Judith "Judy" Ann (Dekemper) Feigert passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her closest family. She was 74 years old. Born in Dubois Indiana on the fourth of July in 1946, Judy moved to Indianapolis to earn her bachelor's degree from Marian College ('68), followed by her master's degree from Purdue University. Judy spent over thirty years serving in the Mathematics Department at Arsenal Technical High School, where she made a difference in countless lives across her adopted home city. Judy goes on now to join her husband, Pete, and parents. She leaves behind her son and his wife (Paul and Meagen Feigert), two devoted sisters (Roberta "Bobbie" Dekemper and Marilyn Schnurr), four nieces and nephews and their five children. She will be deeply missed. Judy asked to be cremated. She did not want a memorial service. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Indianapolis in her memory. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com