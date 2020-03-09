|
|
Judith "Judy" Johnson
Indianapolis - Judith Ellen Johnson
89 of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, March 6th. Judy was born on June 4, 1930, in Indianapolis, to Ada & Dr. William P. Morgan. She was a 1948 graduate of Southport High School and 1952 graduate of Indiana Central College. She married Edwin C. Johnson in 1954 and he preceded her in death in 1993. Judy married Norman Clampitt in 2000, and he preceded her in death in 2010. She also was preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Staples Hazzard and Jean Ganc. She is survived by three children, Janis (Stuart) Norris, Mark Johnson and Dee (Phillip B. Wilson) Johnson, and one granddaughter, Cassandra Norris, all of Indianapolis, as well as extended family. Judy was a member of Southport Christian Heights Church (SHCC). A Celebration of Judy's life will be 2:00 pm, Friday, March 13 at Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis with calling 1 hour prior.
You are invited to read Judy's complete obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020