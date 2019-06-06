Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
121 South 18th Street
Richmond, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
121 South 18th Street
Richmond, IN
Columbus - Judith K. (Pierson) Hudson, age 79, of Columbus & formerly of Greenwood and Richmond, died June 1, 2019. She worked in several positions in the Indiana State House, but retired from INDOT in 2006.

Survivors include her husband, James Hudson, of 59 years, her two daughters, Renae Liming, Rachelle Graham (Ronald), 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and sister, Phyllis Wesler (Beryl). She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, son Dean, and son-in-law, Terry Liming.

Visitation will begin at 3:30 p.m. followed by a service at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church: 121 S. 18th St. in Richmond.

Services entrusted to Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown. www.meredith-clark.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019
