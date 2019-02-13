|
|
Judith Kay Collett
Westfield - 76 of Westfield, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Judy was born September 1, 1942 in Junction City, KS to the late William and Anna McQueen.
Judy was gifted with an artistic eye that allowed her to be creative in crafts, including ceramics and decorating. Her true joy was her flower gardens.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm Saturday, February 16 at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park, where the funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm.
Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bob; daughters, Kimberly Collett Logan (partner, Mark Gerth), Sherry (husband, Jim) Ross and Jennifer (husband, Mark) Shinkle; grandsons, Eli and Carson Ross; step granddaughter, Tonya Bough; brother, Michael McQueen; aunt, Dorothy Terrell; uncle, Wayne Meadows; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and beloved extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jesse Logan, sister, Phyllis Ridge and son-in-law, Marty Logan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 13, 2019