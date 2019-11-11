|
|
Judith Kell
Brownsburg - Judith E. Kell
91, Brownsburg, passed away on November 11, 2019. She was a member of Pittsboro United Methodist Church and held many leadership roles in the PEO and WSCS Service Organizations. She sang with the Evansville Philharmonic Choir and many church choirs. Judith was a property manager for the Martin Group. She was preceded in death by her husband William Robb Kell and brother John F. Cavicchia. Survivors include her daughter Cathy Derrick; son David Robb Kell; brother Rev. Thomas H. Cavicchia; 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 10:30 am Sat. Dec. 7 at Pittsboro United Methodist Church, Pittsboro. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019