Judith L. Adams
Indianapolis - 79, passed away July 31, 2019. She was born May 26, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Max W. Clark and Lucille E. Martin Clark. Judy was a graduate of Franklin Central High School, Class of 1958. She married Stephen E. Adams in 1974 and he preceded in death in 2007. Judy worked for Conrail and for the Franklin Township School Corporation. She was a member of Southminster Presbyterian Church. Judy was a board member and director of the Indianapolis Women's Bowling Association for 10 years and a member of the National Association of Railway Business Women.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 9950 Southeastern Avenue, with calling from 1:00 p.m.
In remembrance of Judy's bright personality, the family is inviting all to wear her favorite color of yellow to the celebration.
Judy is survived by her loving children, Deborah L. Rockey (John), Gary R. Straber (Michelle), Anthony S. Adams and Timothy E. Adams; stepson, Brian E, Adams; grandchildren, Benjamin, Thomas, Valerie, Garrick, Logan (Megan), Lauren and Trae; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Fischer (Edward) and Sandra Cook (Paul); and her brother, Jerry Clark (Patricia).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Chris and Olivia Coons and their work with Campus Outreach. Judy loved her long time partnership with Campus Outreach. To give, please make checks payable to "Campus Outreach" with Chris Coons in the memo line and send them to: Campus Outreach, 6400 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43016 or give online at www.cocolumbus.org/chris-coons. Contributions may also be directed to Southminster Presbyterian Church.
