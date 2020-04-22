|
|
Judith Lucille (Haapala) Freeman
Indianapolis, IN - Judith Lucille (Haapala) Freeman, 76, of Indianapolis, IN passed away April 20, 2020 at residence. She was born June 21, 1943 in Flint, Michigan to Raymond Donald Haapala Sr. and Ruth Rosemary (Hoskins) Ott.
She was a 1961 graduate of Emmerich Manual High School in Indianapolis, IN. She retired from Thomson Electronics, formally RCA in 2000. Judith attended Edgewood United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. She loved working puzzles, writing poems, gardening, bowling, volunteering at the Beech Grove Library and tutoring children at Indianapolis Public School #34. Judith never met a stranger, she was such a kind and thoughtful person.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years Billy W. Freeman of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters Rosemary (Haapala) Adams of Indianapolis, IN and Joyce (Ott) Denton of Indianapolis, IN; two stepbrothers Harry Ott of Indianapolis, IN and Paul Ott (Jill) of Providence, RI.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond Donald Haapala Sr. and Ruth Rosemary (Hoskins) Ott; two brothers Thomas Haapala and Raymond Haapala.
Services are private.
Entombment will take place at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020