Camby - Judith Lynn (Frank) Norcross Beike
76, of Camby, Indiana, passed away on February 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Steven Norcross and Walter Beike; parents and sister, Carol Ann Jones. She is survived by her sister, Norma (Jim) Sterling; brothers, Charles and Thomas Frank and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Service will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Burial will in Chesterton Cemetery, Chesterton, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019