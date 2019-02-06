Services
Flanner and Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner and Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner and Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Judith Lynn Norcross (Frank) Beike

Judith Lynn Norcross (Frank) Beike Obituary
Judith Lynn (Frank) Norcross Beike

Camby - Judith Lynn (Frank) Norcross Beike

76, of Camby, Indiana, passed away on February 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Steven Norcross and Walter Beike; parents and sister, Carol Ann Jones. She is survived by her sister, Norma (Jim) Sterling; brothers, Charles and Thomas Frank and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Service will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Burial will in Chesterton Cemetery, Chesterton, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019
