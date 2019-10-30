Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Judith Lynne "Judy" Miller

Judith Lynne "Judy" Miller Obituary
Judith "Judy" Lynne Miller

Indianapolis - Judith "Judy" Lynne Miller, 72, passed away on October 29, 2019.

Survivors include her children, Angela Miller (Suzanne Kinnett), Timothy Miller and Michelle Miller; one granddaughter, Victoria Phair and sister, Cynthia "Cyndi" Taylor.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
