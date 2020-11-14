Judith Manis
Rockmart, GA - Judith M. "Judy" Manis, 76, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on November 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN. Judy will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory. Memorial contributions may be made to The Johnson County Society. Please share photographs, memories and online condolences with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
.