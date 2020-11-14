1/
Judith Manis
Judith Manis

Rockmart, GA - Judith M. "Judy" Manis, 76, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on November 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN. Judy will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory. Memorial contributions may be made to The Johnson County Society. Please share photographs, memories and online condolences with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
NOV
19
Service
01:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
