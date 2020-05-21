Judith Moore



Indianapolis - Judith Palmer Moore, 94, passed away Saturday, May 16th with her family by her side in Indianapolis, IN.



She was born January 20, 1926 at Bass Lake, Indiana to Francis and Vada Terry Palmer.



In 1947 she graduated from nurse's training at Methodist Hospital and continued nursing until her retirement.



Judy loved spending time with her family, lending a helping hand, traveling, quilting, gardening, playing games and crossword puzzles.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Moore Jr. "Jay" and brothers Wayne, Wendell, Otis, and Eldon Palmer, and sister Barbara Champlin.



She is survived by her three daughters Janie (Chuck) Johnston, Joni (Mark) Ginder and Julie Moore; 7 granddaughters Jana (Gustavo) Galicia, Cali (Jason) Engle, Chelsea (Kyle) Aaron, Jill Fay, Jessica Fay, Kinzer (Josh) Myer and Kaitlin VanRheenen; 10 great-granddaughters and 17 nieces and nephews.



Judy was a woman of great faith and would always say, "I am richly blessed". She leaves a legacy of hard-work, kindness, generosity and love and will be forever missed.



Memorial services will be delayed until an appropriate time.



Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store