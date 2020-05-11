Judy Ann (Johns) RoweIndianapolis - On Friday, May 8, 2020, Judy Rowe, loving mother of four children, went to be with our Lord at the age of 76.Judy was born December 24, 1943 in Indianapolis In. To Richard and Ruby Johns. She graduated from Ben Davis high school Indianapolis.Retiring from the Indianapolis public school Systems as a as a kitchen manager.Judy had a passion for helping others. She also loved to shop, (she was an extreme coupon'er, before it was cool), cook ( for everyone), and play bingo.Judy was the widow of William Ace Rowe, preceded in death by her parents and her brother Richard.She is survived by her sister Linda Knauss, Son Orville (Jacqui) Abney JR. , daughters Deena (Denny) Payton, Laura Herman, Marsha ( Ray) Stamps. Judy had 14 grandchildren and 20 Great grandchildren.Services private at Legacy Cremation & Funeral - Indianapolis, burial immediately following at floral Park Cemetery.