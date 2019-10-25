|
|
Judy Beaver Cross
Greenwood - Judy Beaver Cross
76 of Greenwood, Indiana passed away October 24, 2019. Judy was born on July 9, 1943 in Ironton, Ohio to the late Lance & Mattie (Bowen) Carver. She was Director of Human Resources for Indianapolis International Airport retiring in 1995, then worked for H&R Block as a Tax Specialist. Judy was a member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter #61 in Ceredo, WV, American Legion Auxiliary in Indianapolis, Indiana, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Greenwood, Indiana and Women of the Moose Lodge #898 in Pensacola, Florida. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Cross; brothers, Bob and Tom Carver; sisters, Peggy Harper, Betty Jordan and Mary Ball. Judy is survived by her children, Sonya (Bill) Harchaoui, Andrea (Eric) Simmons; step-children, Shelly (Malcolm) Vick, Michelle (John) Hanzie; grandchildren, Danielle (Josh) Benson, Casey Harchaoui, Morgan Harchaoui, Britton (Taylor) Simmons, Garrett Simmons, Jonathon Cole, Taylor (Trevor) Jorg, Mia Hanzie, Josh (Kindell) Frazelle, Michael Frazelle; great grandchild, Joshua Benson, Jr. and many loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held 1:00 Pm Tuesday, October 29 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel 481 W. Main Street with a visitation from 11:00 am to service time. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Indiana 435 Limestone Street Indianapolis, IN 46202. You are invited to read Judy's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019